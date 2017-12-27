Chicago: Exclusive Black Panther Viewing Party Contest

Hey Chicago! Are you excited to see Black Panther as soon as possible? Well come and watch it with me! Black Panther is probably one of the most highly anticipated films of 2018. If you want to see it right before opening day, then enter this contest for your chance to see it for free!

Black Panther Trailer:

Contest Details:

30 randomly selected winners will receive (1) free movie ticket to watch Black Panther at Marcus Theatres in Country Club Hills. Once selected, winners will have access to a select viewing of Black Panther. (Seating will be first come, first serve.)

Contest will run from Tuesday, December 26th, 2017 and ends Friday, February 2nd, 2018 at 11:59pm.

Each winner will receive a coupon voucher for free popcorn and drink at the theater.

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2018

Location: Country Club Hills Cinema, 4201 167th St, Country Club Hills, IL 60478

Doors open: 6:00PM CST

Seating: 6:30PM CST

Movie Begins: 7:00PM CST

But Wait…There’s More!

If you’re one of the lucky winners to attend, come dressed to impress in your best Wakanda/African or Black Panther themed attire. (Please note: masks are not permitted inside of the theater.) Prizes are available for coming dressed up. (Available while supplies last.)

How To Enter:

Enter your email address and FULL NAME (that can be verified with a valid photo ID) to enter the contest. If you are selected as a winner, you will be contacted via the email address you used to enter the contest.

Special Thanks to partnering donors:

Marcus Theatres

The Movie Blog

Black Panther will be in theaters February 16, 2018. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

