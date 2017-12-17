Article title: Top 3 Casino Movie Scenes Of All Time

There are lots of worthy contenders for the top 3 casino movie scenes of all time. Some people will catalog all of the best scenes from all of the most famous casino movies. There are some scenes that will show up on relevant lists over and over again, of course. Most of these scenes are taken from some of the best and most well-regarded casino movies of all time.

Several different scenes from the classic casino film Rounders could make this list. However, most people would say that the scene between Teddy KGB and Mike at the poker table easily beats all of the others. The desperation of Mike’s character really comes through in this scene. Casino scenes need to have plenty of tension, and this might be one of the most tense scenes in film history in general.

The fact that so many casino movies are able to create truly intense scenes that involve characters technically sitting down is all the more impressive, and Rounders is a film full of a lot of classic examples of moments like that. Rounders is truly a gambling movie for gamblers, and this is a scene that should resonate with a lot of them.

It’s hard to leave out a certain scene from the classic movie Goodfellas when discussing a list like this. Joe Pesci’s character is one of the most popular of all of the characters in this well-regarded movie. The scene where he and a bunch of the other characters are playing cards really creates a sense of fear and awe in the audience. The gambling scene in this film is less about the gambling itself and more about the characters, but it still works well enough as part of this genre. Gangsters tend to feature prominently in casino movies of all sorts. These movies also frequently feature characters like Tommy DeVito, who tend to increase the tension in the scene with their mere presence.

Ocean’s Eleven easily has one of the best poker scenes in film history as well. Ocean’s Eleven in general is regarded as one of the best movies for gambling fans. This scene takes place in the beginning of the movie, so people will not have to wait for it. George Clooney and Brad Pitt are talented enough actors that it doesn’t take much to make a scene involving the two of them interesting.

In this case, they’re actually giving poker lessons, which will always be interesting enough to the people who like gambling. This scene has a lot of resonance with many aspects of the rest of the film, which is something that a lot of people will enjoy. Gambling fans will just like a scene in a casino movie that is really about the cards and not just about the glamour of the casino and its surroundings. Many of the best scenes in casino movies are like that.