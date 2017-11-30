Neill Blomkamp releases ADAM: Episode 3

Neill Blomkamp is an incredibly accomplished director. He’s created some of the most visually stunning films in recent memory, all with their own unique tone and style. Neill is back this time working with OATS studios to create a new CGI short films titled ‘Adam: Episode 3’. The short was released, in its entirety, on YouTube today and you can enjoy the film yourself below:

What are you willing to do, to be saved? Oats Studios presents a new chapter of ADAM and a new tribe of human survivors in this post-apocalyptic world. Created entirely in real time using Unity, check out Episode 3.

A film made entirely within a video game engine must be a filmmakers dream. It’s a much lower cost of entry for filmmakers and allow for cost savings and flexibility with production time. It’s a fascinating watch and one that I will keep an eye out for moving forward as it Machinima is a little secret interest of mine.

Let me know what you think!

[Unity Games]