Do we need more John Cena in movies?

I have mixed feelings when it comes to wrestlers making the transition from the squared circle to the silver screen. I was there when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson first gave it a shot with The Scorpion King. His transition was bumpy, painful, and at times downright horrid. There were glimpses of greatness in the Brama Bull and you can see the effort that he’s made to improve his craft over the years to make him a lot more consistent. David Bautista followed the same path and, for the most part, had the same Bumpy experience when dipping his toes with The Man with the Iron Fists. He’s slightly better now and far more entertaining when portraying Drax the Destroyer as a Guardian of the Galaxy but I have little to no interest in seeing the guy in anything that pushes the limit.

That being said we have John Cena. Cena is, arguably, the most popular wrestler out of the WWE since Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. I have seen a couple of films with Cena and I cringe at the thought of watching another. So, I pose the question to you, the experts.

AFTER watching this trailer, take a moment to ponder. Consider the actor and his potential. Now, ask yourself… Do we want more John Cena in film?

