Top 5 movies at the Box office Weekend 25-27 August 2017

The weekend was the worst for the box office in 16 years. Box office weekend total movie earning amounted to $65 million in North America and the top twelve films grossed only $49.6 million. It was the slowest weekend since September 2001 with low movie earnings. Floyd Mayweather vs Conor Mcgregor’s boxing match was one of the top earners with a whopping $2.4 million. The fight was on 481 screens and switched some people’s attention from movies.

The Hitman's Bodyguard was a non-mover on number one since its debut last weekend with a weekend gross of $10, 050,000 and a total gross of $39,614,004. Meanwhile, Warner Bros horror movie Annabelle: Creation remained at number 2 after three weeks on box office. The movie's weekend and total gross amounted to $7,350,000 and $77,880,384 respectively. The Weinstein Co's animation story of two best friends, Leap comes in at number 3 generating $5,015,500 during its first week on the box office. Leap is one of the fresh movies to hit theatres.

Another Weinstein Co’s movie to make it in the top 5 is Wind River. The movie climbed six places in the positive direction to occupy the 4th place from number 10 in the previous weekend. Wind River has a catchy story of an FBI agent teaming up with a veteran game tracker to investigate a murder that happened in Wyoming. It stars Kesley Asbille, Jeremy Renner, and Julia Jones. The film hit more than 2 000 theatres.

Moreover, the weekend was not too good for the heist comedy Logan Lucky compared to its debut weekend. Logan Lucky moved two places down the list to take number 5 from number 3. The movie bagged in $4.4million to give a total gross of $15 million with only two weeks on the weekend box office. Let's see what happens on the weekend of 1-3 September.