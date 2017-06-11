Tom Cruise and Cash in new American Made Trailer

American Made Trailer Reaction and Tom Cruise Discussion

I published this trailer reaction the other day for the film American Made starring Tom Cruise and a bunch of other people. The American Made trailer seems pretty amusing, if a bit familiar, and but doesn’t really truly disappoint. The premise is simple, the execution seems explosive, and the humor… well, it tries and Tom Cruise doesn’t shy away from showing his range. Let’s be honest, Tom Cruise is in an elite class of actors in which his current success in Hollywood is largely measured against his past success in Hollywood and yet the guy is still delivering. Check out the video reaction below and my mini-discussion on his most recent films. I swear. this guy has been on fire since Tropic Thunder…

Anyway, that’s all for now…