Murder On The Orient Express Trailer Reaction

Dame, Judi Dench. Need I say more? (I shouldn’t have to…). Okay, fine. Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad all directed by Kenneth Branagh. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS IS STACKED WITH TALENT! The premise alone offers the imagination a lot to play around with:

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

SEE! These fine actors in a confined space while portraying outlandish characters!? Can you imagine the antics? The adlibs? The wealth of experience and knowledge shared to create, potentially, wonderful cinematic moments? I love good acting. No, I love great acting and Murder on the Orient Express is overflowing with potential. Did you see Willem Defoe at the end?

Priceless.

[20th Century Fox]