Movies Releases Of The Week

June is starting out really hot, and I’m not even talking about the weather. The movie releases on Blu-ray/DVD, VOD and limited theatrical releases are off to a red hot start. Some interesting must see titles are out for the week of June 6. Here are the must see movies.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST:

One of the most anticipated movie releases of the year is finally out on Blu-ray and DVD. Beauty and the Beast is a visual spectacle. It’s all you can imagine and more. Emma Watson owns it as Belle. Not only does she look the part, but certainly brings it to life. She’s perfect for the role and she proves why in the film. The movie brings back all the classic songs with a few new additions, so that means plenty of signing to satisfy even the most hardcore fans of the classic. The movie was years in the making and it satisfies in all that it is. It really has that Disney magic feel. The colors, the sets and costumes are top-notch. The visual effects are as good as you can imagine. The CGI Beast is as lifelike as you could hope for it to be. This is a film that fans of the original animated film will love, Disney fans will indulge in and kids and parents can experience and enjoy one of the all-time classics come to life on the big screen. The Blu-ray Combo Pack is loaded with bonus features, and I mean loaded. This is a must buy and see Blu-ray.