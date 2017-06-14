The Book of Trailer Henry caught me off guard

The Book of Henry Trailer Reaction

I was not ready for #TheBookofHenry. I plopped down in my chair, hit play, and proceeded and experienced a modicum of amusement with premise and setup of some hyper smart kid and how people drool over his intelligence. Then, about halfway through the trailer things make a sharp shift in focus and tone and my inner child is unleashed, introduced, and smitten with The Book of Henry in less than 60 seconds. It was unreal, see for yourself!

Trailer Reaction

Just the Trailer

Geez man. How can you not fall in love with that? Plus, it’s Colin Trevorrow’s next film after his success with Jurassic World and right before he delivers Star Wars episode 9 in a couple years. I imagine that this film is a bit of a labor of love for him since his days with Safety Not Guaranteed since it doesn’t seem to be on the same scale as a film like Jurassic World or Star Wars. Let me know what you guys think in the comments. That’s all for now…