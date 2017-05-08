I watched the fourth episode of Iron Fist… and lived!

All joking aside, the fourth episode of Iron Fist wasn’t all that bad! I really thought I would have finished this series by now but since I’m also teaching myself video editing while I go along my estimates were waaaaay off as I learn little things like how to render video so they don’t look awful. That being said, this new video is much better quality and even has me moving at a crisp 60 frames per second. That being said, the fourth episode was pretty good with some actual character and story development!

Still no bad guy. Not sure how that’s okay in a super hero show, but what do I know? Check out the video review and feel free to let me know your thoughts in the comments.

That’s all for now…

