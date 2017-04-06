Annabelle: Creation, the trailer

Possessed doll movie? Yes please. The highly anticipated prequel to the 2014 flick Annabelle has finally arrived and if the trailer is any indication of how creepy this movie will be then I’m all in! James Wan is back to produce this terrifying prequel, this time set in an orphanage. Annabelle, Creation looks like it will be a favorite for the horror buff in you. Get ready for those jump scares because this one looks like it packs a lot of them.

She’s back! From New Line Cinema comes “Annabelle: Creation,” with David F. Sandberg (“Lights Out”) helming the follow up to 2014’s hugely successful “Annabelle,” which scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office during its run in theaters. The new film is once again being produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, who also partnered so effectively on “The Conjuring” movies.

In “Annabelle: Creation,” several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Sandberg directs from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, who also wrote “Annabelle.” The film stars Stephanie Sigman (“Spectre”), Talitha Bateman (“The 5th Wave”), Lulu Wilson (upcoming “Ouija 2,” “Deliver Us from Evil”), Philippa Coulthard (“After the Dark”), Grace Fulton (“Badland”), Lou Lou Safran (“The Choice”), Samara Lee (“Foxcatcher,” “The Last Witch Hunter”), Tayler Buck in her feature film debut, with Anthony LaPaglia (TV’s “Without a Trace”) and Miranda Otto (Showtime’s “Homeland,” “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy).

Serving as executive producers on “Annabelle: Creation” are Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter and Hans Ritter.