Joss Whedon is willing to make another Marvel movie… under certain conditions

Joss Whedon is heralded as the guy who made Marvel’s cinematic universe thing all work, (Sorry Jon Favreau), and few would argue that statement. With Avengers: Age Of Ultron Whedon decided to go on a public tour pretty much bitching how much work he had to do to make that film a reality. Now that he’s had some time to relax and for reality to settle in he has decided to be a bit more open minded about the idea of returning to the Marvel fold. Apparently the idea of doing a more intimate Marvel film is a bit more appealing to the director if certain conditions are met:

Asked whether he’d be into directing a female-driven Avengers franchise, Whedon told TheWrap, “Yeah, of course. Although I tend more towards the Jessica Jones-ey kind of stories than the delightful Supergirl stories that my daughter wants.” He won’t be directing “Captain Marvel,” the first movie centered on a female superhero to come out of the comic-book brand’s cinematic universe — set to hit theaters in 2019. But, Whedon told us, he’s glad to see a woman leading a superhero movie in the MCU. (The role is yet to be cast.)

This is understandable and isn’t too far out of his reach as a request. He’s clearly not in any position to make demands or even have much creative control but this seems a bit reasonable with all things considered. Marvel is interested in a female led super hero flick and Whedon is too. Aside from this public internet campaign of interest, one has to wonder what else it would take for Marvel to give the man what he wants and give us our Black Widow movie already.

Personally, I’m not too interested in a Whedon return. The Avengers movie seemed fun but a bit overrated to me and the sequel wasn’t all that much better. I’m not completely opposed to Whedon but I have decided that I prefer The Russo’s take of the Marvel Universe any day of the week. Sure, heroes don’t die as much but the fun is immense. Just imagine what they can do with the Hulk…

The ball is in Marvel’s court.

