This uncovered “The Amazing Spiderman” synopsis actually seems original-ish

You guys have been thinking what I have been thinking the entire time this movie has been in production. From every still, to every video, to every mention of this film my mind wanders to the amazing 2 films Sam Raimi made about Spider-Man just 10 years ago. It’s bittersweet to see Andrew Garfield in the role as I love seeing Spider-Man but my mind is still trained to view Tobey Maguire as that character. This might change with this new movie, but I’m apprehensive and hyper critical. Why makeorigin movie? Well, this one might really be different…

Source: Film School Rejects

The Amazing Spider-Man is the story of Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), an outcast high schooler who was abandoned by his parents as a boy, leaving him to be raised by his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers, Peter is trying to figure out who he is and how he got to be the person he is today. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and together, they struggle with love, commitment, and secrets. As Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance – leading him directly to Oscorp and the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his father’s former partner. As Spider-Man is set on a collision course with Connors’ alter-ego, The Lizard, Peter will make life-altering choices to use his powers and shape his destiny to become a hero.

It’s similar, but drastically different. Peter’s parents’ disappearance leading to Oscorp and Curt Connors? Whats up with that? In the comics they were like triple agents and I thought the movie might follow in those footsteps but this leads me to believe that this may not be a tale of C.I.A. agents, S.H.I.E.L.D., or Nazi’s.

One thing I can’t figure out is if there’s so many ties to Oscorp in this film, why isn’t there a Norman Osborn cast in this film? It’s bad enough we don’t have J. Jonah Jameson…